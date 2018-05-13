Image copyright PA Image caption Vanessa Kirby won best supporting actress for playing Princess Margaret in The Crown

Gangster epic Peaky Blinders, hard-hitting drama Three Girls and reality show Love Island are among the winners of this year's Bafta Television Awards.

Peaky Blinders beat shows like Line of Duty and The Crown to the coveted prize for best drama series.

Love Island scooped its first ever Bafta, for best reality show.

Three Girls, based on the Rochdale abuse scandal, won best mini-series. It was one of a string of dramas inspired by real-life crimes to be honoured.

Murdered For Being Different, about the murder of Sophie Lancaster in 2007, was named best single drama.

And Brian F O'Byrne, who played the father of murdered Rhys Jones in ITV's docudrama Little Boy Blue, was named best supporting actor.

He dedicated the award to Rhys, who was 11 when he was shot dead in Liverpool in 2007.

"It's kind of difficult to get an award to play somebody who is living and who is at home tonight, like the last 10 years, suffering grief for the loss of their child," he said.

Other winners included:

Supporting actress: Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Must-see moment: Blue Planet II

Entertainment performance: Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Male performance in a comedy programme: Toby Jones - Detectorists

Female performance in a comedy programme: Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Soap and continuing drama: Casualty

Scripted comedy: This Country

Feature: Cruising with Jane McDonald

Peaky Blinders, which has gone from strength to strength over four series, had never won a Bafta TV Award before and had just one nomination this year.

Creator Steven Knight said the win "means a lot to all of the team" - but did express his disappointment at the fact its stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson weren't nominated.

"Soon maybe they will be here as well because I think they deserve to be," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Stars at the ceremony include Thandie Newton, Declan Donnelly and Claire Foy

The ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall was hosted by Sue Perkins, who delivered an opening monologue that put a focus on politics, gender equality and revelations about sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry.

Mentioning Jodie Whittaker's casting in Doctor Who, she joked: "I think Jodie is the perfect choice... if anyone has experience fighting off grotesque monsters, it's an actress."

Many of the guests wore badges on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up movement.

