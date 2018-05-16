Image copyright PA Image caption Stella Parton, Clara Amfo and Gemma Collins

Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella, will join reality TV stars Gemma Collins and Spencer Matthews in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Radio 1's Clara Amfo, former England cricketer Monty Panesar and world champion paralympian Stefanie Reid also feature in the eclectic 20-strong line-up.

The contestants will face regular judges John Torode and Greg Wallace.

The upcoming 13th series will be broadcast on BBC One over the summer.

Stella Parton, the younger sister of US country singer Dolly, is best known for her own 1975 single I Want to Hold You In My Dreams Tonight.

The 69-year-old also appeared in the American action-comedy TV series The Dukes of Hazzard.

She will potentially face the newly-introduced Pairs Challenge, which will see the four semi-finalist contestants split into teams of two.

Each team will cook the same dish, but a wall will separate team members, so instructions will have to be served up vocally to ensure team dishes are identical.

The full line-up is:

Image copyright PA Image caption Spencer Matthews, Frankie Bridge and AJ Pritchard

Stella Parton -Singer

-Singer Keith Allen -Actor

-Actor Spencer Matthews - Former Made in Chelsea star

- Former Made in Chelsea star Monty Panesar - English cricketer

- English cricketer Chizzy Akudolu - Holby City star

- Holby City star Lisa Maxwell - The Bill actor

- The Bill actor Carol Decker - 1980s pop star

- 1980s pop star John Partridge - Eastenders actor

- Eastenders actor Michelle Ackerley - TV presenter

- TV presenter Jay Blades - Social entrepreneur and designer

- Social entrepreneur and designer Zoe Lyons - Comedian

- Comedian Martin Bayfield - Former rugby union star

- Former rugby union star Stefanie Reid - World Champion Paralympian

- World Champion Paralympian Josh Cuthbert - Former Union J singer

- Former Union J singer Clara Amfo - BBC Radio 1 presenter

- BBC Radio 1 presenter Jean Johansson - Presenter

- Presenter Anita Harris - Singer who rose to fame with the Cliff Adams Singers

- Singer who rose to fame with the Cliff Adams Singers Frankie Bridge - Former singer with The Saturdays

- Former singer with The Saturdays Gemma Collins - The Only Way Is Essex star

- The Only Way Is Essex star AJ Pritchard - Strictly professional dancer

The six-week, 12 episode series will culminate in a final 90-minute special featuring the remaining three celebrities.

The BBC's commissioning editor, Carla-Maria Lawson, said the "wonderfully diverse" line-up of celebrities would serve up "high drama".

"They're out of their comfort zones, but determined to make their mark in the MasterChef kitchen," she said.

Former CBBC presenter Angellica Bell was crowned the winner of the 2017 series.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.