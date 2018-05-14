Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch: A man interrupts the UK's Eurovision entry in Lisbon

SuRie has revealed she has some bruises on her hands after a man invaded the stage during her Eurovision performance on Saturday.

The man grabbed the microphone while the singer, representing the UK in the contest, was performing Storm.

SuRie told ITV's This Morning: "There's a couple of bruises from where I was holding the mic. But I'm OK."

She said she was also hurt on her shoulder from where the man had barged into her.

Image copyright ITV/Shutterstock Image caption SuRie was speaking on ITV's This Morning on Monday

"There wasn't any time to feel fear," she said.

"He was suddenly there, security were on him as quick as he was on me, he got the mic for a few seconds, that was out of my hands, but the song was still going.

"The backing vocalists were still singing, the crowd was still chanting, so I just turned upstage for a moment but I was still clapping and cheering with the crowd, I just didn't have the mic.

"I turned back and saw the mic on the floor, and I thought, 'well that's mine', I'll finish this song."

Image copyright Getty Images

The singer was offered the chance to perform the song again, but declined after discussing it with her team.

"We had that conversation, but I was really proud of that performance," she explained. "And you work up to that moment.

"You don't get to do the 100m sprint at the Olympics again because your shoelace is untied or something. You had that one shot and that was my moment, and we didn't need to repeat that.

"We had those conversations backstage, I saw the reaction and faces of my team, who were very proud of the recovery and the power of that, and we didn't need to go again."

