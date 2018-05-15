Image copyright Reuters Image caption Richards and Jagger are in rehearsals for their tour which starts on Saturday in Dublin

Rolling Stones star Keith Richards says he can't be bothered to get angry any more - but the last time he did was nearly 30 years ago with Donald Trump.

"He [Trump] was the promoter for us in Atlantic City [during 1989's Steel Wheels Tour]," he told the BBC.

"[It was billed as] 'Donald Trump presents the Rolling Stones' [with the band's name written in miniature]."

"I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: 'You have to get rid of this man!'"

He joked: "Now America has to get rid of him. Don't say I didn't warn you!"

And he wasn't the only one talking politics.

Trump chose You Can't Always Get What You Want to be played after his victory speech

Ahead of the band's No Filter Tour, frontman Mick Jagger spoke about Brexit.

"I'm not really happy with the status quo. In the UK I think we're going through a difficult moment. It's very hard to understand all the difficulties we're having with Brexit.

"The current government seems to be having a very hard time to navigate through it. Everyone would like to see a fast resolution and a united front rather than a split."

'Weird existence'

He also referred to Trump's choice of song to follow his victory speech when he became US president last year, the band's You Can't Always Get What You Want.

"It's a funny song for a play-out song - a drowsy ballad about drugs in Chelsea! It's kind of weird. He couldn't be persuaded to use something else."

Jagger says he's still enjoying being a rock star but admits he doesn't know what else he could do.

"I've really done little else in my life - it's a bit limiting. It's a very cloistered, weird existence. I'm very happy to do it but I don't know about much else."

The tour kicks off on 17 May in Dublin before taking in several UK dates followed by concerts in France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland.

