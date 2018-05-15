Image copyright Getty Images

The issue of high heels at Cannes has been a spiky one in recent years.

Now it seems Kristen Stewart, a member of this year's jury at the film festival, has flouted the ban on flat shoes - by instead going barefoot on the red carpet.

The Twilight actress wore black Louboutin heels as she arrived at the BlacKkKlansman premiere.

But before entering the screening of the Spike Lee film, she slipped off her shoes to walk up the stairs.

She was apparently not sanctioned for taking off her heels. The BBC has contacted the Cannes Film Festival for a comment.

'You cannot ask me to wear heels'

Last year, Stewart - who's been known to wear trainers with dresses on the red carpet - spoke about the event's fashion rules.

"There's definitely a distinct dress code, right?" she told the Hollywood Reporter. "People get very upset if you don't wear heels or whatever.

"I feel like you can't ask people that any more - it's a given. If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either."

In 2015, it was reported that women had been turned away from red carpet premieres for wearing flat shoes.

The ban caused stars to speak out against the guidelines, with British actress Emily Blunt saying the alleged ban was "very disappointing".

Speaking at the time, she said: "Everyone should wear flats, to be honest. We shouldn't be wearing high heels anyway. That's my point of view."

Stewart isn't the first person to take her shoes off on the red carpet since then, with Julia Roberts going barefoot at Cannes in 2016 at the premiere for Money Monster.

BlacKkKlansman, which tells the story of an African-American infiltrating the KKK and stars John David Washington and Adam Driver, was given a standing ovation at the end of its premiere on Monday night.

