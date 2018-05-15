Image copyright Photo Credit: Alex Bailey Image caption Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee go back to the 80s

The first full-length trailer for Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has finally arrived.

The movie stars Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury - and it's fair to say there's a pretty strong resemblance.

Sacha Baron Cohen was originally set to star as Mercury but left the project in 2013 over "creative differences".

The trailer reveals the debates around the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, as we see the band's manager questions the song's six-minute length.

The trailer also sees Brian May (played by Gwilym Lee) look surprised when Mercury tells him there's an operatic section in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mercury's response to the classic track being too long is to quip: "I pity your wife if you think six minutes is forever."

The rest, as they say, is history.

The film has had a difficult journey with the film's original director, Bryan Singer, replaced by Eddie the Eagle filmmaker, Dexter Fletcher.

Image copyright Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox Image caption The film recreates the Live Aid concert in 1985

The trailer also shows a brief glimpse of a fight in a recording studio.

Image caption The band were formed in 1970

Roger Taylor is played by Ben Hardy and bassist John Deacon by Joseph Mazzello.

It also stars Downton Abbey's Allen Leech, Game of Thrones' Aidan Gillen and Mike Myers.

And - whisper it - we hear the soundtrack is FANTASTIC.

The film opens in the UK on 24 October.

