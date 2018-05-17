Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jon Snow has been the face of Channel 4 News since 1989

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has taken a 25% cut to his salary to help reduce the gender pay gap.

Channel 4 News is made by ITN, which reported an 18% pay gap in March. Co-host Cathy Newman said that showed "just how pervasive inequality is".

Snow told the Daily Mail: "ITN's not so good when it comes to equal pay, but I've taken a gender pay cut.

"I did it as a co-operative gesture. I took the cut over two months ago." He hasn't revealed how much he is paid.

"Alas, contractually, I am not able to disclose my salary then or now," he added.

ITN said it had put in place measures to improve equality, including "tough targets" to halve the gender pay gap within five years.

Channel 4's median pay gap is higher than that at ITN, at 24%.

