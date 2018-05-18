Image copyright Conde Nast Image caption GQ's cover (left) references Vanity Fair's Oscars issue

GQ has poked fun at its print rival Vanity Fair with its latest cover.

GQ's "comedy issue" features Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, comedian Sarah Silverman and actress Issa Rae with their arms and legs misplaced in an apparent Photoshop disaster.

It's a clear reference to Vanity Fair's Oscars cover earlier this year, where Reese Witherspoon appeared to have been given an extra leg.

But both magazines are owned by the same company, Conde Nast.

Image copyright Conde Nast

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue," the magazine said in a statement.

"We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature."

Here's the offending section from Vanity Fair's original cover:

Skip Twitter post by @mrdiscopop Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent digitally removing Reese Witherspoon's third leg from films and TV shows over the years. pic.twitter.com/mawsX6WLZ9 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 26, 2018 Report

