Funeral held for Dale Winton on star's 63rd birthday
The funeral of television and radio presenter Dale Winton has taken place on what would have been his 63rd birthday.
The star was found dead at his north London home in April. His death is being treated by Scotland Yard as unexplained but not suspicious.
A non-religious, humanist service was held in central London on Tuesday.
Anthea Turner, David Walliams, Piers Morgan and Christopher Biggins were among those who attended.
Winton rose to fame presenting ITV's daytime show Supermarket Sweep, which he hosted from 1993 to 2001 and again when it was rebooted in 2007.
Contestants on the show were tasked with running round a supermarket collecting items to win a cash prize.
He went on to work on prime-time shows including the National Lottery's In It To Win It and hosted his own Christmas specials and celebrity guest shows.
Walliams has described the star as "the best company, always outrageous and hilarious", adding: "He adored being in show business and loved meeting fans."
Here are some of the mourners who attended Winton's funeral in London on Tuesday afternoon:
In 2016, Winton opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up.
"Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn't realise," he told ITV's Loose Women.
"I always thought, 'Get over yourself.' But my mum died of it. It exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists. I didn't want to put one foot in front of the other - but for a couple of really good friends."
One of the friends he named on the show as supporting him was Walliams, with Winton saying "he has kept me going".
Winton was absent from screens for a number of years keeping, what he called, "a low profile" following four surgeries for a shoulder and knee problem.
He returned in February this year with a show called Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive. Channel 5 said the final episodes were due to air in June.
