Image copyright Liam Gallagher/Instagram Image caption The photo was apparently taken backstage at the Rolling Stones' recent London show

Oasis star Liam Gallagher has met his 21-year-old daughter, Molly Moorish, for the first time.

The 45-year-old revealed the news by posting a photo of him standing alongside Molly, who was raised by her mother, the singer Lisa Moorish.

They were joined by Lennon and Gene, Gallagher's sons from his marriages to Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton.

Last year the star admitted he had "never got around" to meeting Molly, saying he "didn't get on" with her mum.

"Got no problem with the girl whatsoever," he told GQ magazine.

"The girl's been looked after and clothed and fed and sent to lovely schools. I bought them a house and all that tack. I just think she's best off with her mum."

Asked if he'd be open to meeting her, Gallagher replied he was "open to everything".

"They aren't good when they are forced, these things," he added. "I think we leave it be. See what happens. Certainly [I] wouldn't turn her away."

It is thought the meeting took place at the London Stadium on Tuesday, where Gallagher was supporting the Rolling Stones.

Image copyright Lisa Moorish/Instagram Image caption Lisa Moorish recently posted a photo of Molly meeting Liam's brother Noel

Gallagher has a fourth child, a daughter named Gemma, from his relationship with US journalist Liza Ghorbani.

In February, he told the Daily Mirror he had "not met the one in New York either", adding: "But I wish them well. If they ever need anything, give us a shout."

Congratulations

Molly, who works as a model, reposted Liam's picture with the caption "As You Were" - a reference to his number one album from last year.

Fans inundated the father and daughter with their congratulations.

"It make me so happy see you all together," wrote one. "The best family picture since the invention of families," added another.

A third fan wrote: "Your kids look so happy! Great genes by the way," while another added: "Nice to see you and your daughter together for the first time LG!"

Liam Gallagher headlines the Coventry leg of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend festival on Sunday.

