Image copyright Alamy Image caption Father Ted ran on Channel 4 between 1995-98

Cult comedy Father Ted is set to return as a musical, its co-creator has confirmed.

Graham Linehan said the show, called Pope Ted: The Father Ted Musical, was almost written.

Fellow writer Arthur Matthews and the Divine Comedy's Neil Hannon, who wrote the show's theme tune and My Lovely Horse, are involved in the project.

Linehan took to Twitter, saying it would be "the real final episode of Father Ted".

The sitcom ran for three series between 1995-98 on Channel 4, and chronicled the escapades of Irish parish priest Father Ted Crilly.

Skip Twitter post by @Glinner ‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written. I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) June 2, 2018 Report

The musical will see Ted move from the fictional Craggy Island to his new role as Pope in the Vatican.

Linehan who also created the IT Crowd and co-created Black Books, said the musical was about "the least qualified man in the world becoming Pope".

Speaking to BBC News, he said: "I didn't want to do anything like this until the right idea came along, and when Trump won and Corbyn won I kind of thought, 'maybe Ted has a chance'.

"I thought it wouldn't be too much of a stretch. Obviously we're pulling some shenanigans to get him into that position, but I think the shenanigans are entertaining enough that people won't mind."

The co-creator said the team did not know where the musical would debut, but said he was hopeful it would be on-stage next year.

It is the first time in 20 years that Linehan and Matthews have returned to the characters from Father Ted.

Linehan said: "You can pull the most ridiculous stunts to get around a plot problem.

"It's like putting on an old pair of slippers and it's lovely to be working with Arthur again."