Beyonce gives away tickets for good deeds

Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced an initiative that will see fans receiving free tickets for their OTR II tour in exchange for good deeds.

The stars have joined up with The Prince's Trust and Global Citizen to reward people for "being kind, charitable and doing good for others".

Fans who volunteer for the charities will stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets for every date of the tour.

Beyonce previously worked with The Prince's Trust on her 2014 tour.

"Beyonce understands the importance of giving young people who have faced setbacks in life the chance of a brighter future," said the charity's chief executive, Nick Stace.

As well as the competition for free tickets, an auction has also been launched for the chance to win VIP tickets for most of the upcoming dates on the stars' stadium tour.

The concerts kick off in Cardiff on Wednesday, 6 June, before heading across the UK and Ireland and into mainland Europe.

It is the second time the power couple have hit the road together, following 2014's On The Run Tour - which was launched with a video depicting the couple as bank robbers trying to evade the police (a riff on their joint single '03 Bonnie & Clyde).

The show allowed the stars, who have been married since 2008, to present a united front after TMZ released footage of Jay-Z being attacked by Beyonce's younger sister, Solange, in an elevator following the Met Ball.

Since then, however, the stars have both released confessional albums - Lemonade for Beyonce and 4:44 for Jay-Z - in which they acknowledged a troubled period in their marriage, triggered by Jay-Z's infidelity.

The duo last appeared on stage together during Beyonce's triumphant headline set at the Coachella music festival in California.

Backed by a full, New Orleans-style, brass marching band in tribute to historically black colleges, the star's 26-song performance featured a surprise Destiny's Child reunion; as well as a tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X.

The setlist for the OTR II tour is still under wraps.

Beyonce's BeyGOOD / DoGood initiative was created to encourage fans to engage in philanthropic activities, with a focus on local communities.

The organisation has already launched scholarships to benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities; and supported relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

