Move over Kim Kardashian, Disney princesses unite to break the internet in the latest trailer for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 sees Ralph and Vanellope meet the pantheon of princesses, including Elsa, Cinderella and Moana.

It is the first time the universe's female leads have recognised each other's existence.

Vanellope mocks Disney's male chauvinism, asserting: "I'm a princess too."

She eventually forms a feminist bond with the cohort of princesses, completed by Belle, Tiana, Aurora, Cinderella, Mulan, Anna, Rapunzel, Ariel, Pocahontas, Jasmine and Snow White.

"Do people assume all your problems got solved because a big, strong man showed up?" asks Rapunzel. "Yes! What is up with that?" Vanellope asks.

The pint-sized heroine expresses concern at the paranoid behaviour displayed by the group, who, scarred by decades of traumatic treatment, ask if she has ever been "kidnapped or enslaved".

"Are you guys OK? Should I call the police?," she asks, pointedly criticising Disney's prior storylines.

The sequel follows the original Wreck-it Ralph - released in 2012 - and will again feature John C Reilly as the titular videogame character, with Sarah Silverman returning to voice wisecracking go-kart driver Vanellope von Schweetz.

The two-minute trailer takes place in Oh My Disney - an interactive website visited by Ralph and Vanellope as they explore the world wide web.

It also features a broad range of cameos from across Disney's vast franchise roster.

Appearances from Storm Troopers and Iron Man represent the Stars Wars and Marvel universes, while Winnie the Pooh's Eeyore also makes a fleeting appearance.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is scheduled for release on 21 November 2018.

