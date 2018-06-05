Love Island breaks ITV2 record

Image copyright ITV Image caption The first islanders have arrived at the villa

The launch show of the new series of Love Island has given ITV2 its biggest-ever audience.

It broke the record set by the finale of the 2017 season of the dating show.

An average of 2.95 million viewers watched as the new islanders entered the Love Island villa, looking for love - and hoping to win the £50,000 prize.

It's more than double the audience for last year's launch show. The premiere was the highest-rating programme at 9pm, across all channels.

It had a 16.4% audience share and peaked at 3.4 million viewers. The total number of viewers is also likely to rise when catch up services are included.

Monday's launch saw 10 singletons, including an A&E doctor and actor Danny Dyer's daughter, arrive at the villa on the Spanish island of Majorca which will become their home for the coming weeks.

They had all been coupled up when a sixth male contestant was then introduced, with host Caroline Flack explaining he had 24 hours to pick one of the women to pair up with - which will then leave another man on his own.

