Image caption Warren Beatty and Jimmy Kimmel with producer Jordan Horowitz at the 2017 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty have made comic capital out of last year's 'Envelopegate' blunder at the Oscars in an advert for this year's ceremony.

In the minute-long promo, US talk show host Kimmel is seen reliving the mix-up that saw La La Land named best picture instead of rightful winner Moonlight.

"You know, I dream about it every night," he tells an unseen person who is later revealed as Beatty.

"I can't even open the mail because of all the envelopes."

Kimmel also dreams about an argument with a barista who puts the wrong name on his coffee, saying: "You've got to get the name right."

Laid back on what appears to be a therapist's sofa, he eventually says: "The worst part is, they want me to do it again. So what do I do?"

"I don't care what you do, just get out of my house," replies Beatty.

It was Beatty and his Bonnie and Clyde co-star Faye Dunaway who were tasked with naming the best picture recipient at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Yet Beatty had been given the wrong envelope, a mistake that led to Dunaway mistakenly announcing La La Land had won the award.

In the advert for this year's ceremony, which Kimmel will again host, the TV star is seen waking up with a start and saying the word "Moonlight".

He is also seen being haunted by an Oscar statue and setting his tuxedo on fire in later scenes.

The promo follows the announcement of this year's Oscar nominations, 13 of which were showered on fantasy romance The Shape of Water.

British actors Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya and Sally Hawkins will also be in contention at this year's awards, to be held in Los Angeles on 4 March.

