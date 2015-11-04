BMA refuses to re-enter contract talks

Image copyright AP

Junior doctors' leaders have refused to return to the negotiating table despite government pleas to end the dispute over a new contract in England.

Earlier ministers had published more detail on the new deal, which included a few concessions.

But the British Medical Association said the contract was not safe or fair and accused ministers of putting out "misleading" claims.

A ballot over industrial action is due to get under way on Thursday.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt had made a last ditch attempt to persuade them not to push ahead with the ballot.

In a letter to all 50,000 junior doctors on Wednesday he had set out fresh detail about the offer.

Junior doctors row 55,000 junior doctors in England 37,700 balloted over industrial action £3.1bn spent on junior doctor pay currently

11% rise in basic pay offered

25% cut in weekly hours that attract a premium unsociable hours payment Science Photo Library

This included the promise of an 11% rise in basic pay, but the BMA said this was misleading as it was offset by curbs to other elements of the pay package, including unsociable hours payments.

The BMA has claimed there are insufficient safeguards to stop hospitals over-working doctors and that some medics stand to lose up to 15% of their salaries.

The union also said it could not return to talks unless the government lifted the threat to impose the new contract. It is due to start in August.

Dr Johann Malawana, the BMA's junior doctors leader, said: "Without the reasonable assurances junior doctors require, the BMA has been left with little option but to continue with plans to ballot members on industrial action.

"This is not a decision we take lightly. However, the government's refusal to work with us through genuine negotiations, and its continued threat to impose an unsafe and unfair contract, leaves us with no alternative."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption On the frontline: video diary from a junior doctor

Mr Hunt had said the deal was good for doctors and patients and urged the BMA to do the "right thing" and come back to the table in a round of media interviews on Wednesday.

He had said just 1% of doctors would lose pay because of the deal.

Scotland and Wales have said they do not want to introduce the changes, while Northern Ireland has yet to make a decision.

