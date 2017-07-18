Rises in life expectancy 'levelling off'

Image copyright Thinkstock

Austerity may be starting to affect how long we live in England, according to a leading health expert.

Life expectancy has been rising for decades, but the latest data shows the rate of increase has slowed.

University College London expert Sir Michael Marmot said he was "deeply concerned" by the situation, saying it was "entirely possible" austerity was affecting how long people live.

His suggestion has been dismissed by the government, however.

The Department of Health said it was providing the necessary support and funding to ensure life expectancy "continues to increase".

Using Office for National Statistics data, Sir Michael, who has advised both the government and World Health Organization, showed the rate of increase in life expectancy had nearly halved since 2010.

Between 2000 and 2015, life expectancy at birth increased by one year every five years for women and by one year every 3.5 years for men.

But this compares to one year every 10 years for women and one for every six for men post-2010.

Sir Michael, who is director of the Institute of Health Equity at UCL, said this showed the growth in life expectancy was "pretty close to having ground to a halt".

He said that was "historically highly unusual" given the rising life expectancy seen over the past 100 years.

"I am deeply concerned with the levelling off, I expected it to keep getting better."

Is austerity to blame?

He said it was hard to draw firm conclusions about the cause.

But he said it was "entirely possible" austerity had played a role.

He explained social factors such as education, employment and working conditions and poverty all affected life expectancy by influencing lifestyles.

And as austerity was placing pressures on these, they may in turn be influencing life expectancy.

He also highlighted what he said was "miserly" funding settlements for the NHS and social care, which meant the quality of life for older people would have deteriorated and could well affect their life expectancy.

This was a particularly pressing issue given the numbers of people with dementia, although that increase in itself may also be playing a role in the levelling off.

But he dismissed the idea that the slowing of life expectancy could be related to humans reaching the outer limit of how long they could live.

He said other countries, such as Hong Kong, had longer life expectancy than England and had continued to see consistent rises.

And he added it should be a "matter of urgency" to work out exactly what was behind the trend.

Alzheimer's Society chief executive Jeremy Hughes said Sir Michael was right to point the finger of blame at austerity.

"Too often we hear the consequences of inadequate, underfunded care - our investigation last year revealed people with dementia left in soiled sheets, becoming ill after eating out of date food, and ending up in costly hospital or care home admissions unnecessarily.

"The government has to act before the care system collapses entirely."

But a Department of Health spokesman said: "Just last week, the NHS was rated the number one health service in the world.

"Life expectancy continues to increase, with cancer survival rates at a record high whilst smoking rates are at an all-time low."

And he said investment was being made to ensure the ageing population was "well cared for" with the NHS budget having been increased since 2010 and extra money now being invested in social care.

Average life expectancy in England is currently 83 for women and 79.4 for men.