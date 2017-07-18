England 'on track' to stamp out smoking

Image copyright solidcolours/Getty

The government has set out an ambitious plan to make England effectively smoke-free in the next few decades.

The new Tobacco Control Plan aims to slash smoking rates from 15.5% to 12% of the population by 2022, paving the way to a smoke-free generation.

If national smoking rates continue to fall, this generation of non-smokers could be achieved by 2030, the charity Action on Smoking and Health says.

Health officials says smoking currently kills 200 people a day in England.

Smoking rates in England are at the lowest level since records began.

But the Department of Health says there is still much further to go.

It has sets out a range of targets: