Contaminated eggs reached the UK

A very small number of eggs contaminated with a toxic insecticide reached the UK earlier this year.

The Food Standards Agency say the risk to the public is very low, but that they are "urgently investigating" and that as far as they can tell, affected products are no longer on shelves.

It says there is no need for people in Britain to avoid eating eggs and any potential exposure is unlikely to harm.

Aldi withdrew all eggs from sale in its stores in Germany last week.

That move came about because the supermarket believed the eggs had been contaminated by the insecticide.

Dutch farms

On its website, the FSA said: "Our risk assessment, based on all the information available, indicates that as part of a normal healthy diet this low level of potential exposure is unlikely to be a risk to public health and there is no need for consumers to be concerned.

"Our advice is that there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs or products containing eggs."

Belgian officials have already admitted that they knew in June that eggs from Dutch farms might be contaminated with the fipronil insecticide

Fipronil can treat lice and ticks in chickens, but should not be used on food-producing animals because of its toxicity.

The drug can cause liver, kidney and thyroid problems in people if they are exposed to high doses.

Shops in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, have removed the eggs from sale as a precaution.

About 180 poultry farms in the Netherlands have also been temporarily shut in recent days while investigations are held.

The FSA says approximately 21,000 eggs were distributed to the UK from implicated farms in the Netherlands between March and June of this year.

But it says this is a very small proportion of the 1.8 billion eggs the UK imports each year. Around 85% of eggs consumed in Britain are home-produced.