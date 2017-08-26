Family members shave heads to raise money for cancer
Parents, partners and loved ones of people with cancer have their heads shaved to show their support.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Five-year-old Seren is from Chester, Cheshire. She was diagnosed with a children’s cancer, known as Wilms’ tumour, after doctors found a tumour the size of a pineapple on her kidney.
Macmillian Cancer Support/Rankin
Seren's mother Jenny Deverell first noticed a small lump under her daughter's ribs one morning as they ate breakfast. Doctors found two tumours which they are treating using chemotherapy. Jenny says: “Thankfully the treatment is going well, shrinking the tumour by up to 40% so far, but it is likely she will require more, as well as surgery and possibly radiotherapy."
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Graphic designer Keith Wood had his hair and long beard shaved off in memory of his wife Emma, who died last year at the age of 36. He said: “Emma knew how much I loved my beard and I know she’ll be watching down on me and laughing at my new look.”
John Marsh
Emma, pictured here on her wedding day, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2011. Keith said: “She hated losing her hair and even postponed radiotherapy until after our wedding day because she was worried about how she would look. But she always looked beautiful to me."
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Victoria Henderson, 43, had her head shaved by her husband Mark, who was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in April. The software developer is currently undergoing chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumour, which he discovered when he began having difficulty swallowing his food.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Victoria, from Harborough, Leicestershire, also lost her 80-year-old father David Baker to lung cancer last year – just 18 days after he was diagnosed. She said: “I lost my dad to this horrible disease and six months later I had the terrible news that my husband also has cancer. I wanted to do this so I can help even more families going through this get the support they need.”
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Lucy Barnett, 29, from Shoreditch, east London, had her long hair shaved off in memory of her two grandfathers, who both died of cancer.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Lucy jumped at the chance to take part in the photoshoot. The fundraiser Brave the Shave sees thousands shave their heads in support or in memory of people affected by cancer and raises millions of pounds. The images were taken by world-famous photographer Rankin, who lost his mother to cancer.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Caroline Price is from Merthyr Tydfil, Glamorgan. The 50-year-old shaved her head in memory of her friends and patients who have died of cancer.
Supplied
Heather Paddison, 30, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, signed up to Brave the Shave after three of her relatives were diagnosed with cancer.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Heather's aunt Sheila Moore, 56, died of breast cancer just days before the photoshoot.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Ted Woodward, 28, from Plumstead, south-east London, had his head shaved by his sister Hannah, who was diagnosed with incurable cancer at 18.
Macmillan Cancer Support/Rankin
Now 26, Hannah takes daily medication. She said she refuses to let her diagnosis hold her back.