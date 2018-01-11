The NHS is under extraordinary pressure. Rising numbers of patients need hospital care - whether in an accident and emergency department, for cancer treatment or for planned operations and care, such as knee and hip replacements.

For each there are strict targets local services are expected to meet across the UK. But what are the chances of being seen in time where you live? Use our interactive tracker to find out.

Search for a health trust or postcode

If you can't see the tracker, click or tap here.

How the NHS Tracker works

This guide uses the latest published data on performance against three key NHS waiting-time measures:

A&E treatment

cancer care

planned operations and care, such as knee and hip replacements

This data is currently published either monthly or quarterly depending on where you live in the UK, and there are differences between how the targets are measured in each part of the UK. See below for data sources.

The A&E target

The way the A&E target is measured is almost identical. In each case services across the UK are given four hours in which to treat and discharge or admit or transfer a patient.

They are all expected to do that in 95% of cases, although ultimately Scotland wants it services to get to 98% once 95% is achieved. There are also slight differences in the way the start time is measured.

The cancer target

There are similarities in the way cancer care is measured. Each expects patients to be treated within 62 days of an urgent referral.

In Scotland this can be following a GP or A&E referral or following a screening test.

Elsewhere it is broken down individually by referral route. So for the rest of the UK the BBC has chosen GP referral as the area to focus on as this is the most common route. Again the thresholds services are expected to achieve vary.

The planned operations and care target

The one that varies the most is for planned hospital care, which is also known as non-emergency treatment.

In England, Wales and Scotland the target measures the point at which you get a referral from your GP to the point when your treatment starts - in effect the whole patient journey.

In Scotland and England services have 18 weeks, in Wales it is 26 weeks.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland there are a range of targets for different parts of the patient journey. The BBC has chosen the last part, from when the decision is taken to admit the patient for treatment to when that treatment starts. It therefore does not include the tests and appointments that follow a GP referral, which can take weeks or even months. Services in Northern Ireland have 13 weeks to achieve this target.

The thresholds vary too. None is expected to achieve these goals 100% of the time. In Northern Ireland services have to achieve the target in 55% of cases, whereas in Wales it is 95%, in England 92%, and in Scotland 90%.

How local is defined

In England data is provided down to individual hospital trust level, some of these run more than one hospital. The BBC has excluded specialist trusts for cancer, children's care, women's services and orthopaedic treatment and instead focused on the 135 general hospital trusts - what most people would consider their local service.

Elsewhere performance is broken down to health board level, known as health and care trusts in Northern Ireland. They are in charge of services for a region or large city and often run more than one hospital.

We have chosen these boards because while some data is provided down to individual hospital level it is not done across all three targets.

How far back performance is tracked

The BBC has tracked back performance to the point at which the latest target was set or to when the records allow.

When a target has been missed for five years, we have just labelled it as that.

When targets have been hit more recently, we have provided the month they were last hit.

There are only two targets where it has not been possible to go back five years:

in Scotland for A&E as the target threshold was reduced from 98% to 95% in October 2014

in Northern Ireland for planned operations and care because its 13-week target threshold of 55% was set only in April 2016

The full list of dates from which the performance of local services is available are:

For England:

A&E: June 2010

Cancer: January 2009

Planned operations: April 2012

For Northern Ireland:

A&E: April 2008

Cancer: April 2009

Planned operations: April-June 2016

For Scotland:

A&E: October 2014

Cancer: January 2012

Planned operations: January 2011

For Wales:

A&E: October 2009

Cancer: October-December 2009

Planned operations: September 2011

Research by the BBC data team, Ransome Mpini, John Walton, Christine Jeavans, Nick Triggle and William Dahlgreen. Design by Sumi Senthinathan. Development by Chris Ashton, Evisa Terziu, Becky Rush and Alvin Ourrad.

