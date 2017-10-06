Father loses IVF damages claim

Father loses damages claim against London IVF clinic after ex-partner forged his signature to use frozen embryos

The High Court found IVF Hammersmith was not negligent.

The couple broke up in 2010 but some months later the woman asked the clinic to implant an embryo, which they had stored.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he was informed she was pregnant via a text message from her.

