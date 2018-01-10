Health

Are you an NHS nurse? What are the issues that matter to you?

  • 10 January 2018
Are you a nurse in the NHS? Have you recently left the profession? The BBC would like to speak to current and former nurses.

Nurses and their workload are important issues to many and BBC News is planning a day of coverage to focus on their role within the NHS.

We will be looking at a variety of issues ranging from working conditions to pay.

If you are a nurse or former nurse, we want to hear from you.

What is it like to be an NHS nurse? What challenges does the profession face? Get in touch using the contact details below.

