Image caption The mesh implants are used to ease incontinence and to support organs

The government will carry out a full audit of how many women in England have suffered complications as a result of vaginal mesh implants.

Women have long complained about the implants - which are used to hold up pelvic organs to treat incontinence and prolapse - causing agony by cutting into tissue.

It is estimated more than 100,000 UK women have had a mesh fitted.

Most of them suffer no ill effects, NHS England says.

But more than 800 are taking legal action against the NHS and mesh manufacturers.

Mesh treatment for prolapse has been a particular concern.

When a prolapse occurs, doctors sometimes insert a plastic mesh, made of polypropylene, into the wall of the vagina to act as scaffolding to support organs - such as the uterus, bowel and bladder - that have fallen out of place.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence recently said this surgery should effectively be banned.

Another smaller device made from the same material, called a tape, which is used to stem the flow of urine from a leaking bladder, has a much lower risk of complications, experts say.

The Department of Health have confirmed that the audit will take place but have yet to release full details.