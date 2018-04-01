Image caption Hadiza Bawa-Garba was struck off following an appeal

A doctor who was dismissed over the death of a six-year-old boy has won the right to challenge the decision.

The High Court previously ruled Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba be struck off because of mistakes in the care of Jack Adcock.

Thousands of doctors signed a letter stating the case would "lessen our chances of preventing a similar death".

The General Medical Council confirmed the appeal hearing has been granted after Dr Bawa-Garba was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Image copyright Adcock family Image caption Jack died at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011 when undiagnosed sepsis led to cardiac arrest

More than £360,000 has been raised to fund Dr Bawa-Garba's legal challenge of the ruling

Jack died from septic shock at Leicester Royal Infirmary in 2011, hours after being admitted with sickness and vomiting.

Dr Bawa-Garba's 2015 trial heard Jack, who had Down's Syndrome and a heart condition, was the subject of a "catalogue" of errors including missing signs of his infection and mistakenly thinking he was under a do-not-resuscitate order.

She was suspended from the medical register for 12 months last June but the General Medical Council (GMC) appealed, saying this was "not sufficient to protect the public".

On 25 January, High Court judges backed their appeal and she was struck off.

Now, Dr Bawa-Garba's legal team, Tim Johnson/Law has tweeted to confirm their client had been granted a second appeal.

"Perhaps after seven years the tide has turned in favour of Hadiza," they said.

An open letter, written after the original High Court ruling, said doctors have had to deal with increasing pressures.

In February, health secretary Jeremy Hunt ordered an urgent review of medical malpractice cases following concerns over Dr Bawa-Garba's manslaughter case.

A GMC spokesperson said: "We have now received confirmation that Dr Bawa-Garba has been granted permission to appeal the judgment of the Divisional Court on 25 January. A hearing date will be set in due course."