In pictures: Great Midwifery Cake Off

Image copyright Royal College of Midwives Image caption Kristina Foley's winning entry has received more than 1,300 reactions on Facebook

Midwives have been flaunting both their artistic and baking skills at the annual Great Midwifery Cake Off competition.

Organised by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), the contest celebrates the work of midwives from across the UK.

Pictures of the entries were published on the RCM's Facebook page and the one which received the most likes won.

Kristina Foley, a midwife from Warwick Hospital, part of the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust, was announced as the winner.

"The idea behind the cake is to try and empower all women with the belief that all birth is beautiful," said Kristina.

The three-tiered pink cake has the phrase "my birth is beautiful" at the very top. Around the cake is artwork relating to the different stages of delivering a baby.

Kristina says she wants to "try and educate women on these processes and encourage them to have confidence in their bodies" when giving birth.

Below is a selection of the other entries into the RCM Great Midwifery Cake Off 2018:

Image copyright RCM Image caption Sue Lonergan, Epsom General Hospital in Surrey

Image copyright RCM Image caption Clare Gill, Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, East Staffordshire

Image copyright RCM Image caption Sian Lay, Oxford University Hospital

Image copyright RCM Image caption Katie Carr, Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey

Image copyright RCM Image caption Kim Conway, Airedale General Hospital in Yorkshire

