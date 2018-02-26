BBC News Group Board
The BBC News Group Board members are listed below:
- Fran Unsworth, director, News and Current Affairs
- Jamie Angus, director, World Service Group
- Gavin Allen, controller, Daily News Programmes
- Joanna Carr, head of Current Affairs
- Fiona Campbell, controller, Mobile & Online
- Alan Dickson, chief financial and operating officer, News
- Dale Haddon, HR director, News
- David Holdsworth, controller, English Regions
- Katie Lloyd, development director
- Jonathan Munro, head of Newsgathering
- Jon Zilkha, controller, BBC News Channels