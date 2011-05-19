Your pictures: Heat
Readers' pictures on the theme of heat
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is heat and we start with a photograph taken by John M Dawson of melting ice. He said: "It was originally shot for a camera club competition and taken with a Pentax K10D. I had to take quite a few shots, as there was a lot of steam coming from the melting ice."
Ronald Wells: "This dog was cooling off from the heat of the day in Lake Como, Italy."
Tyece Robinson: "Liv's cake on fire."
Sofia Graves: "Spain might be famous for its Tomatina but in many towns across Spain they celebrate with fire. Demons chase the spectators with fire and to avoid the heat they douse themselves in water."
Lizzie Coombes: "I love photographing colour and when the sun shines it comes alive."
Tree Cowell: "A Japanese macaque monkey relaxing in the steaming hot springs surrounded by snow in Jigokudani, Japan."
Atanu Chakraborty sent in this creative image: "I was in the kitchen after my cooking and switched off the light. I saw this and was bit overwhelmed by the raw power it was emanating."
Alfredo Leiva: "Beating up the heat, boys do what they do best... play."
Anne Purkiss: "This picture sums up my memories of two winters of photographing the restoration of the Watts Gallery in Compton, Surrey. A single source of heat in the middle of an icy building site in November 2010. The glowing radiator was like a source of hope and the end of a three-year rescue operation in sight. The Watts Gallery will re-open to the public on 18 June this year."
Rina Patel: "Amazing fire dancers, performing at the Ploy Pub on the beautiful island of Koh Samet, Thailand."