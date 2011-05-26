Your pictures: Glass
Readers' pictures on the theme of glass
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is glass and we start with a photograph taken by Richard Schunemann of a view from inside Andover Estate's Community Hall through the newly built glass wall.
Valentino Lee: "One of the large jellyfish exhibit tanks at the New York Aquarium had just been cleaned and was being re-filled when I took this photo. I loved seeing the little girls' wonder and excitement looking for jellyfish through the blue-backlit glass, even though there was nothing actually in the exhibit at the time."
Jolle O'Toole: "A spy hole view from a very high turret in Church Road, Moseley, Birmingham, England".
Heather Watkins: "A macro-image of colourful bubbles trapped in glass ornament".
Priya Urath: "My husband, Ram, took this photo while on holiday in Paris early in May this year. The setting sun blazing through the glass pyramid was simply too stunning to not share."
Mary Henderson: "Vintage glass gear-shift knobs, a customising feature of 1920s and 30s cars, displayed at the Fort Lauderdale Antique Car Museum. They looked like candies arranged in layers on glass shelves."
Valentino Lee: "I took this photo at the Bronx Zoo in New York. I loved seeing people's happy, excited faces in the window reflecting their close encounter with a gorilla, and the gorilla's facial expression."
Fraser Dixon: "This is an recent image of short glass tumbler, filled with ice and lemonade, lit from beneath, using black card to mask off everything except the base of the tumbler."
Victoria Martindale: "A rare shot of the photographer in the reflection of my husband's sunglasses."
Niki Erickson: "Celestial and red - taken at the National Cathedral in Washington DC."