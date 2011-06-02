Your pictures: Amateur sport
Readers' pictures on the theme of amateur sport
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is amateur sport and we start with a photograph taken by Lizzie Coombes.
Ioana Maria Rusu: "Last summer I had a lot of fun taking these pictures of my friends while they were playing water volleyball in Montenegro."
Asif Ikram: "A fighter takes evasive action at an amateur French Kick boxing (Savate) event in Cambridge."
Robert Leaver: "Locals on Tioman Island, Malaysia, play Sepak Takraw, a local game similar to volleyball whereby players are only allowed to touch the ball with their feet. The acrobatics on the concrete surface are unbelievable."
Clive Bassett: "This is a photo of a drag hunt event up on the Ridgeway near Swindon."
Amy Tyndall: "I took this picture of my friend with my waterproof digital camera while we were snorkelling on Los Cancajos beach on the island of La Palma in the Canary Isles. I love the shade of blue of the water and how it contrasts with the red of his swimming shorts. I was also happy to snap the rays of the sun entering the water and hitting his body as he swam."
Helena Gaignard: "My dog Bambi reminded me of a golfer analyzing the next shot. Bambi had great sport with this unfortunate hornet. She sniffed it, swatted it, barked at it and jumped at it, finally she ate it."
Will Mathewson: "I took this photo after a barbecue as some of my friends had a game of table tennis. I though I'd try and get some motion trails, it worked surprisingly well!"
Kerry Meaden-Kendrick: "I was on a photography course at the school where I work and we had just learned a bit about panning. We were sent out to try and find subjects to photograph and the Bangkok Soccer League had their Saturday morning fixtures happening right outside our window."
Edie Purdie: "Skateboarders practice their technique on a spring day at Venice Beach, California."