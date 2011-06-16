Your pictures: Vintage

James Whaley: "The is my sister Sam at Lost Lake in Whistler, BC Canada. We were out for a walk on an overcast day and decided to take a series of shots in the style of vintage hippies. Out of all the shots from that day, this is my favourite as Sam seems to have a glowing aura about her in the photograph. If you didn't know who it was and when this was, I think it could be from an era of peace and love, the vintage 60s or 70s."