Your pictures: Vintage
Readers' pictures on the theme of vintage
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is vintage, and we start with a photograph by Jodie Zahner of an abandoned store.
Frederic Melotte: "Sham Jolimie, a talented photographer, in a vintage look."
Clare Regale-Day: "Along the theme of vintage, some shots from Goodwood Revival 2010 including this one of Sir Stirling Moss."
Donna Elliot: "Antique stores are filled with many vintage items, including this set of well-used novels."
Mick King: "I took this picture in Trouville, France. These two elderly walkers were promenading in 'vintage' clothes. The fascination for me was that my picture caught them mirroring each others actions as they walked."
George Harkins: "Spa Francorchamps Classic Six Hour, Ford GT40."
Himesh Dhorajiwala: "This is a classic game of Pong, which was one of the first arcade games to be developed. The game was released in 1972, and is still currently being played all around the world."
James Whaley: "The is my sister Sam at Lost Lake in Whistler, BC Canada. We were out for a walk on an overcast day and decided to take a series of shots in the style of vintage hippies. Out of all the shots from that day, this is my favourite as Sam seems to have a glowing aura about her in the photograph. If you didn't know who it was and when this was, I think it could be from an era of peace and love, the vintage 60s or 70s."
Stuart Hingley: "The Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway station in Shropshire on a sunny day."
Lizzie Coombes snapped an old-style pram on her iPhone.