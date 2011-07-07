Your pictures: Shadows
Readers' photographs on the theme of shadows
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is shadows, and we start with a photograph by Elena.
Gary Cohen: "Shadows on the King's Road, Chelsea."
Mila Mayer: "I took this picture in Portugal, while visiting one of the landmarks near Porto. Lots of different shadows!"
Marion Vasquez: "I wanted to make a dramatic image, and did a simple set-up with a toy figure and a flash gun."
Jim Mortram: "Shaunny at home 2011. Part of the ongoing collaborative environmental portrait series Market Town made with members of the community of Dereham Norfolk."
Claire Barnes: "The Televillage or 'Lobster Pot' bucket lift in Alpe d'Huez."
Lily Lynch: "My sister, mum and I making silly shadows at the seaside on an island called Guishan in southern China."
Christopher Goldsack: "I am a member of Molesey Photographic Club and enjoy looking for patterns and shapes."
Jennifer Tien: "Willow and I hiking the ridge over Pomo Canyon and the Russian River in Sonoma County, California. We were happy cartoon characters, dancing through the countryside."
Richa Chitransh: "Alien head!" Next week the theme is fruit, and the deadline for your entries is 12 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.