Your pictures: Summer sun
Readers' pictures on the theme of summer sun.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is summer sun and we start with a photograph by Roman Chubaruk of the view from Mount Sokol on Novy Svet's bay, Ukraine.
Helen Mackinnon: "Taken during a dusty stroll along French country lanes with the sun beating down relentlessly."
Simon Lott: "Taken in Reculver, Kent. After a grey and rainy start this fantastic sunset appeared. The free-runner flipping off a wall and the cyclist bouncing on his back wheel made for some interesting compositions and an unusual opportunity for some great silhouettes."
Carrie Wright: "This was taken on one of the few days of sunshine at Queenswood Arboretum in Herefordshire. My children call the redwoods 'fairy trees'."
Jorge Sanz Garcia: "The summer sun projected the shadow of a young girl over a sawdust carpet. She was soaking the fine particles of wood to avoid the strong wind blowing them away."
Mila Mayer: "These are ducks floating down the Roaring Fork River in Aspen, Colorado, during the annual duck derby. This year it was a sunny summer day, even the ducks needed some sunglasses!"
David Ace: "Late summer afternoon sun casts interesting shadows, on a clinker-built boat at Felixstowe ferry in Suffolk."
Joe Buxton: "The summer sun causes dense sweeping shadows between the skyscrapers of Boston, Massachusetts, in the late afternoon."
And finally a picture from Daniel Haselwood of a surfer looking at the waves, Fistral beach, Newquay, Cornwall, as the sun goes down. Next week the theme is good times, and the deadline for your entries is 6 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.