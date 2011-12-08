Your pictures: Birds
Readers' pictures on the theme of birds.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, the theme is birds and we start with an image from Jose Ramirez Anton of a sandhill crane.
Michaela Gunter: "Feeding birds on Brighton seafront on a cold winter day."
Chris Barrow: "This gorgeous little goose chick was exploring Thornes Park, Wakefield, England."
Ryan Davies: "A murmuration of starlings about to settle for the night in front of a beautiful sunset at Aberystwyth, Wales."
Jennifer Duncan: "A picture I captured of some puffins on the Farne Islands in spring 2010."
Jaime Jones: "A nesting mockingbird helped herself to our blue plastic to add a bit of colour to her nest in Roanoke, Virginia."
Graham Taylor: "Pigeons on ice in the Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa, England."
Sarah Wilkinson: "Three young chicks wait to be fed in an old adobe house near Santa Fe, New Mexico."
Dimitra Nassimpian: "Having a little rest after a long tour of the Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, I noticed a lonely crow resting on the imposing golden eagle gazing over the crowds at the palace's gate."
And finally a picture from Nicola Barby of peregrine falcon taken in in Churchdown, Gloucestershire. Next week the theme is "chilly", and the deadline for your entries is 13 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.