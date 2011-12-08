Your pictures: Birds

Readers' pictures on the theme of birds.

  • Sandhill crane

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, the theme is birds and we start with an image from Jose Ramirez Anton of a sandhill crane.

  • People feeding seagulls, Brighton, England

    Michaela Gunter: "Feeding birds on Brighton seafront on a cold winter day."

  • Goose chick

    Chris Barrow: "This gorgeous little goose chick was exploring Thornes Park, Wakefield, England."

  • A murmuration of starlings about to settle for the night in front of a beautiful sunset at Aberystwyth.

    Ryan Davies: "A murmuration of starlings about to settle for the night in front of a beautiful sunset at Aberystwyth, Wales."

  • Two puffins standing on a rock

    Jennifer Duncan: "A picture I captured of some puffins on the Farne Islands in spring 2010."

  • A mockingbird with nest materials in its beak

    Jaime Jones: "A nesting mockingbird helped herself to our blue plastic to add a bit of colour to her nest in Roanoke, Virginia."

  • Pigeons

    Graham Taylor: "Pigeons on ice in the Jephson Gardens, Leamington Spa, England."

  • Chicks in a nest with beaks open

    Sarah Wilkinson: "Three young chicks wait to be fed in an old adobe house near Santa Fe, New Mexico."

  • A crow on a statue of an eagle

    Dimitra Nassimpian: "Having a little rest after a long tour of the Schoenbrunn Palace in Vienna, I noticed a lonely crow resting on the imposing golden eagle gazing over the crowds at the palace's gate."

  • Peregrine falcon

    And finally a picture from Nicola Barby of peregrine falcon taken in in Churchdown, Gloucestershire. Next week the theme is "chilly", and the deadline for your entries is 13 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

