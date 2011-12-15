Your pictures: Chilly
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, the theme is chilly and we start with an image taken by Christine Philippoteaux of ice crystal on the surface of a frozen lake.
Nikki Kuelsheimer: "Taken during a -35C stroll in Arctic Sweden on our honeymoon."
Sarah Bonsor Kurki: "This little insect was finding the frosty morning quite chilly so it was resting in the sunshine."
Matthew Fleming quotes Anne Frank: "Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy."
Chris Bamber: "Taken during the winter frosts, this is the chain of a swing in a local play area."
Vic Barton-Walderstatd: "One of my favourite shots. While wandering in the snow, I came upon this ice-covered berry. I took about 50 photos to make sure at least one would be just as I wanted."
Becky Edgar: "There's nothing like a hot chocolate to warm you up on a cold winter's day."
Malcolm Howells: "An almost deserted Pontypool Park. Looking for some colour other than white."
Rebecca Brown: "Ice skating in Central Park, New York, during a trip I took for my daughter's 21st Birthday."
Lee Garner: "Grampa, no longer chilly, can watch the ocean all afternoon. My wife's father loved to be where we were."
And finally a picture from Daniel Furon. Next week the theme is Christmas, and the deadline for your entries is 20 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.