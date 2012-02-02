Your pictures: Hunger

Readers pictures on the theme of hunger.

  • Food and a mug

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, the theme is hunger and we start with a shot by C J Cornish: "Just looking at this makes me hungry."

  • Horse

    Ben Thompson: "Hungry horse, amazing how a camera can lie. This horse was so hungry he was eating the hawthorn bushes. Ouch, and you can see the pain on his face as he gets scratched. I may add he is local and I know him to be very well looked after."

  • French meringues for sale

    Lee Garner: "If I know my daughter, I'd say Claire is hungry for those French meringues - do you think she will share with her cousin Mary?"

  • Chicks

    Sarah Wilkinson: "Three young chicks wait to be fed in an old adobe house near Santa Fe, New Mexico."

  • Skeleton outside a shop

    Alan Bradford: "After a long day in Brick Lane, London, with the wife, I felt starving. I didn't want to end up like this fella!"

  • Man appears to swallow the Sun

    Nithun Nanda: "I think sometimes we generally tend to think of 'hunger' along the lines of poverty, but we're also hungry to achieve and strive for things beyond us, this is why I chose to send this picture taken in India."

  • Squirrel

    Linda Peal: "The squirrels in St James's Park seemed very hungry, at least for peanuts."

  • Feeding the pigeons

    Niamh Miniter: "I saw this very generous taxi driver sharing his snack with some hungry pigeons in Japan."

  • Prairie dogs

    Anne Jedrzejewski: "Early morning snacks."

  • Gannets

    Justin Hurt: "Hungry gannets diving for food to the west of Great Barrier Island, off the north-east coast of New Zealand."

  • Hungry sign

    Dasa Wharton: "I liked this sign in one of the Disney parks in California." Next week the theme is grubby and the deadline for your entries is 7 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

