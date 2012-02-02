Your pictures: Hunger
Readers pictures on the theme of hunger.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, the theme is hunger and we start with a shot by C J Cornish: "Just looking at this makes me hungry."
-
Ben Thompson: "Hungry horse, amazing how a camera can lie. This horse was so hungry he was eating the hawthorn bushes. Ouch, and you can see the pain on his face as he gets scratched. I may add he is local and I know him to be very well looked after."
-
Lee Garner: "If I know my daughter, I'd say Claire is hungry for those French meringues - do you think she will share with her cousin Mary?"
-
Sarah Wilkinson: "Three young chicks wait to be fed in an old adobe house near Santa Fe, New Mexico."
-
Alan Bradford: "After a long day in Brick Lane, London, with the wife, I felt starving. I didn't want to end up like this fella!"
-
Nithun Nanda: "I think sometimes we generally tend to think of 'hunger' along the lines of poverty, but we're also hungry to achieve and strive for things beyond us, this is why I chose to send this picture taken in India."
-
Linda Peal: "The squirrels in St James's Park seemed very hungry, at least for peanuts."
-
Niamh Miniter: "I saw this very generous taxi driver sharing his snack with some hungry pigeons in Japan."
-
Anne Jedrzejewski: "Early morning snacks."
-
Justin Hurt: "Hungry gannets diving for food to the west of Great Barrier Island, off the north-east coast of New Zealand."
-
Dasa Wharton: "I liked this sign in one of the Disney parks in California."