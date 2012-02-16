Your pictures: Love
Readers' pictures on the theme love.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is love and we begin with a photo sent in by Emily Wall: "Love - the sweetest thing."
Ron Gordon: "I took this shot of myself and my fiance, during a sunny walk along Aberdeen beach front at the weekend."
Greg Fonne: "Walking around Holborn last year, suddenly spotted two cyclists stopped in the bus lane. They exchanged a brief kiss before going their separate ways."
Adarsh Maxton: "A wall covered with love-graffiti and love-notes at 'Juliet's House' in Verona, Italy."
Glyn Dobbs: "A pair of Bactrian camels share a tender moment at Hamerton Zoo Park."
Visalakshi: "This is me and my husband Prabhu at a tree house in the Redwood Forest, California. Not a traditional tree house, this is actually a house that is built within a giant Redwood tree. The front of this house is entered through the hollow trunk and there is even room for an upstairs where we took this photo."
Lissie Rustage: "Leaving a message in the sand at Boat Harbour in Tasmania for someone special."
Anish Kharkar: "Love is in the air. Happy Valentine's Day everyone."
David Hall: "Modern love - why say it when you can text it?"
And we end with a colourful photograph from Betty Lawless.