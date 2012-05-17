Your pictures: Sailing
Readers' photos on the theme sailing.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is sailing and we begin with a photo taken by Zara Sumpton.
-
Helen Bailey: "Sailing with friends at sunset."
-
Jack Henriques: "I took this photo at around 6am on a blustery day in September 2011. It is my uncle Nick sailing his boat off the coast of Vancouver. It wasn't an easy picture to take due to the movement of the boat and the lighting conditions."
-
Mike Taylor: "Mandalay used to be EF Hutton's 'Hussar IV', and spent its most productive years as a research vessel for the Doherty-Lamont Geophysical Laboratory, at Columbia University."
-
Tom Guy: "Cardiff Bay Barrage where the sculpture in the distance is not a sail boat, but was designed to look that way."
-
Ju Barnecutt: "Whilst on holiday touring France last year I was lucky to come across a boisterous regatta at the Gulf of Morbihan in southern Brittany."
-
Gary Falconer: "This shot was taken on the banks of the River Tay at Newburgh waterfront. The Newburgh sailing club enjoying a sunset sail."
-
Rosa ter Kuile: "My sister Fleur works on a classic sailing yacht Cambria, built in 1928. She often has to climb the mast and called this photo, 'Friday afternoon at/above the office'."
-
Nev Greener: "Not living very close to water, this was the best I could do under the circumstances! A paper boat on a table that looks like water.."
-
And finally a photo by Geoff Bailey: "A canine beach enthusiast watching the boats." Next week the theme is Canada and the deadline for your entries is 22 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.