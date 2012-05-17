Your pictures: Sailing

Readers' photos on the theme sailing.

  • Setting sail on a Felucca, Aswan, Egypt

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is sailing and we begin with a photo taken by Zara Sumpton.

  • Sail boat

    Helen Bailey: "Sailing with friends at sunset."

  • Sailor

    Jack Henriques: "I took this photo at around 6am on a blustery day in September 2011. It is my uncle Nick sailing his boat off the coast of Vancouver. It wasn't an easy picture to take due to the movement of the boat and the lighting conditions."

  • The Mandalay at sea

    Mike Taylor: "Mandalay used to be EF Hutton's 'Hussar IV', and spent its most productive years as a research vessel for the Doherty-Lamont Geophysical Laboratory, at Columbia University."

  • Cardiff

    Tom Guy: "Cardiff Bay Barrage where the sculpture in the distance is not a sail boat, but was designed to look that way."

  • Regatta at the Gulf of Morbihan

    Ju Barnecutt: "Whilst on holiday touring France last year I was lucky to come across a boisterous regatta at the Gulf of Morbihan in southern Brittany."

  • Newburgh sailing club

    Gary Falconer: "This shot was taken on the banks of the River Tay at Newburgh waterfront. The Newburgh sailing club enjoying a sunset sail."

  • Cambria yacht

    Rosa ter Kuile: "My sister Fleur works on a classic sailing yacht Cambria, built in 1928. She often has to climb the mast and called this photo, 'Friday afternoon at/above the office'."

  • Paper boat

    Nev Greener: "Not living very close to water, this was the best I could do under the circumstances! A paper boat on a table that looks like water.."

  • Dog on the beach

    And finally a photo by Geoff Bailey: "A canine beach enthusiast watching the boats." Next week the theme is Canada and the deadline for your entries is 22 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

