Your pictures: Canada
Readers' photos on the theme Canada.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Canada and we begin with a photo taken by Kasia Krempa.
Elizabeth Fagan: "When on a family holiday travelling around Canada many years ago we went quad biking and quite unexpectedly came across this waterfall, complete with rainbow created by the water spray."
Albine Guitard: "I took this picture this past winter in Montreal just after the first snow. The scene reminded me of a Bruegel painting."
George Bedigan: "Bald Eagle taken at Parksville, Vancouver Island."
Jan Tissandier: "A self portrait, with Mount Rundle in the background, taken by the Bow River in Canmore, Alberta."
Ben Mockett: "I took this picture on a lovely spring morning in Nanaimo on the west coast of Canada."
Georgina Kidd: "A spectator passes time between rodeos at the Calgary Stampede."
Andy Kindred: "An outcrop of Boreal Forest in the middle of a frozen tundra."
Mike Burgin: "Niagara Falls in Winter - The Horseshoe Falls with the ice bridge stretching across the river in the foreground."
Felicia Douglas: "View of Okanagan Lake in the fall from Winfield."
Alfredo Leiva: "Northern Lights illuminate the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada."
Alexis Birkill: "As the sun sets behind Stanley Park in Vancouver, the city lights start to come on. The seaplane terminal can also be seen in the foreground, which provides transport to many of southern British Columbia's islands."
Lina De Francesco: "An Inukshuk on the way to the airport in Baker Lake, Nunavut."
Lauren Edur: "This is the morning sunrise from my condo balcony overlooking Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline."
And finally a photo of the Canadian Snowbirds by Emily Taylor.