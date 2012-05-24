Your pictures: Canada

Readers' photos on the theme Canada.

  • Pancake in the shape of a maple leaf

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Canada and we begin with a photo taken by Kasia Krempa.

  • Waterfall in Canada

    Elizabeth Fagan: "When on a family holiday travelling around Canada many years ago we went quad biking and quite unexpectedly came across this waterfall, complete with rainbow created by the water spray."

  • Montreal

    Albine Guitard: "I took this picture this past winter in Montreal just after the first snow. The scene reminded me of a Bruegel painting."

  • Bald Eagle

    George Bedigan: "Bald Eagle taken at Parksville, Vancouver Island."

  • Self portrait

    Jan Tissandier: "A self portrait, with Mount Rundle in the background, taken by the Bow River in Canmore, Alberta."

  • River

    Ben Mockett: "I took this picture on a lovely spring morning in Nanaimo on the west coast of Canada."

  • Man reading newspaper

    Georgina Kidd: "A spectator passes time between rodeos at the Calgary Stampede."

  • Boreal Forest

    Andy Kindred: "An outcrop of Boreal Forest in the middle of a frozen tundra."

  • Niagara Falls in Winter

    Mike Burgin: "Niagara Falls in Winter - The Horseshoe Falls with the ice bridge stretching across the river in the foreground."

  • Okanagan Lake

    Felicia Douglas: "View of Okanagan Lake in the fall from Winfield."

  • Northern Lights

    Alfredo Leiva: "Northern Lights illuminate the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada."

  • Vancouver

    Alexis Birkill: "As the sun sets behind Stanley Park in Vancouver, the city lights start to come on. The seaplane terminal can also be seen in the foreground, which provides transport to many of southern British Columbia's islands."

  • Inukshuk

    Lina De Francesco: "An Inukshuk on the way to the airport in Baker Lake, Nunavut."

  • Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline

    Lauren Edur: "This is the morning sunrise from my condo balcony overlooking Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline."

  • Canadian Snowbirds

    And finally a photo of the Canadian Snowbirds by Emily Taylor. Next week the theme is Reunion and the deadline for your entries is 29 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

