Your pictures: Celebrations during Jubilee week

Readers' photos on the theme Jubilee.

  • Cup cakes

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Jubilee and we begin with a photo taken by Abi Creak.

  • Villagers gathering for the lighting of the Jubilee beacon

    Phil Waring: "Haxey and Westwoodside villagers gathering for the lighting of the Jubilee beacon with Haxey church in the background under a full moon, north Lincolnshire."

  • A paper cup in a puddle of rain

    Adrian Hamlin: "This picture sums up many people's Jubilee weekend. It was taken at our street party but we carried on regardless."

  • A soldier during the the Queen's procession from Westminster to Buckingham Palace

    Simon Parga: During the the Queen's procession from Westminster to Buckingham Palace

  • A painting of the Queen

    The Queen "running to her special service, happy to be celebrating her Jubilee" by Josh, aged five.

  • Street party, Fairford, Gloucestershire, England

    Paula Marshall: "I just wanted to share with everyone how amazing community spirit can be when you all chip in together. Here is a photograph from my little town of Fairford, Gloucestershire, where we closed off the Market Place to serve lunch to 400 children."

  • A bubble

    Stacey Storey: "A shot of a bubble showing the reflection of our union flag gazebo at a street party at MoD married quarters in Victoria, central London. "

  • Welsh Dragon Beacon

    Colin Sheen: "Our Welsh Dragon Beacon in the village of Bagillt in North Wales. It was designed and made by village craftsmen and is a little different from your normal beacon, giving and making a piece of history for years to come."

  • Rachel Fleming and Harriet Ball at the top of Ben Narnairn

    Rachel Fleming and Harriet Ball at the top of Ben Narnairn, Loch Lomond.

  • Street party

    Henry Chilcott: "The Kent Road street party in East Molesey, Surrey."

  • A dog in a Union flag coat

    Bethany Coates: "Mitzi proudly wearing her patriotic coat, handmade by her owner, Philippa."

  • Children wearing Royal family face masks

    Tracy Gates: "The young ones at our BBQ saying congratulations to our Queen."

  • Queen's balcony appearance, Buckingham Palace

    And finally a photo by Wilf Prigmore. Next week the theme is heritage and the deadline for your entries is 12 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

