Your pictures: Celebrations during Jubilee week
Readers' photos on the theme Jubilee.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Jubilee and we begin with a photo taken by Abi Creak.
Phil Waring: "Haxey and Westwoodside villagers gathering for the lighting of the Jubilee beacon with Haxey church in the background under a full moon, north Lincolnshire."
Adrian Hamlin: "This picture sums up many people's Jubilee weekend. It was taken at our street party but we carried on regardless."
Simon Parga: During the the Queen's procession from Westminster to Buckingham Palace
The Queen "running to her special service, happy to be celebrating her Jubilee" by Josh, aged five.
Paula Marshall: "I just wanted to share with everyone how amazing community spirit can be when you all chip in together. Here is a photograph from my little town of Fairford, Gloucestershire, where we closed off the Market Place to serve lunch to 400 children."
Stacey Storey: "A shot of a bubble showing the reflection of our union flag gazebo at a street party at MoD married quarters in Victoria, central London. "
Colin Sheen: "Our Welsh Dragon Beacon in the village of Bagillt in North Wales. It was designed and made by village craftsmen and is a little different from your normal beacon, giving and making a piece of history for years to come."
Rachel Fleming and Harriet Ball at the top of Ben Narnairn, Loch Lomond.
Henry Chilcott: "The Kent Road street party in East Molesey, Surrey."
Bethany Coates: "Mitzi proudly wearing her patriotic coat, handmade by her owner, Philippa."
Tracy Gates: "The young ones at our BBQ saying congratulations to our Queen."
And finally a photo by Wilf Prigmore.