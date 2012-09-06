Your pictures: Music

Readers' pictures on the theme of music.

  • A man plying a cello in front of a blue wall

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is music and we begin with an image taken by Andreas Hollbacher.

  • A gothic metal band in concert

    Micaela Muro: "A gothic metal concert that I attended recently in Buenos Aires, Argentina."

  • A piece of cassette tape spells out the word 'music'

    Scot Dawe: "Experimenting with an old cassette tape!"

  • A record turntable

    Alex Bateman: "My turntable which I love, as it ensures you listen to an album the entire way through."

  • Amira Medunjanin, a Bosnian sevdah singer, performing

    Edin Tuzlak: "Amira Medunjanin, a Bosnian Sevdalinka singer, performing at the Sevdalinka Festival in Sarajevo."

  • Paper boats made from sheets of music

    Zara Sumpton: "Paper boats with a difference, Helsinki, Finland."

  • A guitarist with day glow wrist bands tunes his guitar

    Grant Coates: "This is one way to see when you tune your guitar during a gig. The band is called IQ and they were performing in Bilston, England."

  • A Japanese man doing some interpretive dancing on a street in Japan

    Adam Paul Czelusta: "When there's music, people will dance. A Japanese man doing some interpretive dancing to some drum beats on Dotonbori street, Osaka, Japan."

  • A mural of the band the Beatles

    James Malone: "This mural of the Beatles is on the wall of a street in Seaforth Liverpool."

  • A mobile decoration of a violin

    Dao Charuchittipan: "A mobile made up of violins in Salzburg, Austria, during the New Year festival."

  • Indonesian Naval Academy band performing in a public park in Bangkok, Thailand

    And finally a photo taken by Chris Whittier. Next week the theme is rivers, and the deadline for your entries is 11 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

More on this story