Your pictures: Music
Readers' pictures on the theme of music.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is music and we begin with an image taken by Andreas Hollbacher.
Micaela Muro: "A gothic metal concert that I attended recently in Buenos Aires, Argentina."
Scot Dawe: "Experimenting with an old cassette tape!"
Alex Bateman: "My turntable which I love, as it ensures you listen to an album the entire way through."
Edin Tuzlak: "Amira Medunjanin, a Bosnian Sevdalinka singer, performing at the Sevdalinka Festival in Sarajevo."
Zara Sumpton: "Paper boats with a difference, Helsinki, Finland."
Grant Coates: "This is one way to see when you tune your guitar during a gig. The band is called IQ and they were performing in Bilston, England."
Adam Paul Czelusta: "When there's music, people will dance. A Japanese man doing some interpretive dancing to some drum beats on Dotonbori street, Osaka, Japan."
James Malone: "This mural of the Beatles is on the wall of a street in Seaforth Liverpool."
Dao Charuchittipan: "A mobile made up of violins in Salzburg, Austria, during the New Year festival."
And finally a photo taken by Chris Whittier.