Your pictures: Rivers
Readers' pictures on the theme of rivers.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is rivers and we begin with an image taken in the US by Vijaya Kethaneni of the Colorado River.
Tracey Malone: "My ferryman rowing me up the River Ganges in Varanasi."
Daniel Furon: "US Independence Day's evening on Russian River, under Monte Rio bridge in northern California."
Krishan Mistry: "While on our four-month travelling honeymoon my wife, Jen, and I were lucky enough to take a helicopter ride to see part of the Iguazu River and the awesome falls in South America."
Richard Faul: "Reflecting upon the end of summer, at the river Garonne, Toulouse, France."
Edin Tuzlak: "A man jumps from Old Bridge in Mostar into the River Neretva."
Will Smith: "The sharp end of a lamprey I caught in my fishing net and safely returned to the River Teme in Shropshire. This little-seen and mysterious species migrate up the river to spawn."
Kevin Emmerson: "Aerial view of the River Beaulieu and Bucklers Hard, Hampshire."
Mila Mayer: "I was in the window seat on a flight from Frankfurt to Geneva and I saw this river flowing almost from the engine of the plane."
And finally a photo from the UK taken by David Johns: "A friend relaxing in a punt on the River Cam between Granchester and Cambridge." Next week the theme is Brazil, and the deadline for your entries is 18 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.