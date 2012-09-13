Your pictures: Rivers

Readers' pictures on the theme of rivers.

  • Colorado River

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is rivers and we begin with an image taken in the US by Vijaya Kethaneni of the Colorado River.

  • Ferryman on the Ganges

    Tracey Malone: "My ferryman rowing me up the River Ganges in Varanasi."

  • Celebrating Independence Day

    Daniel Furon: "US Independence Day's evening on Russian River, under Monte Rio bridge in northern California."

  • Iguazu River

    Krishan Mistry: "While on our four-month travelling honeymoon my wife, Jen, and I were lucky enough to take a helicopter ride to see part of the Iguazu River and the awesome falls in South America."

  • Reflections in the Garonne

    Richard Faul: "Reflecting upon the end of summer, at the river Garonne, Toulouse, France."

  • A man jumps from Old Bridge in Mostar

    Edin Tuzlak: "A man jumps from Old Bridge in Mostar into the River Neretva."

  • Lamprey

    Will Smith: "The sharp end of a lamprey I caught in my fishing net and safely returned to the River Teme in Shropshire. This little-seen and mysterious species migrate up the river to spawn."

  • Aerial view of the River Beaulieu

    Kevin Emmerson: "Aerial view of the River Beaulieu and Bucklers Hard, Hampshire."

  • River from an aircraft window

    Mila Mayer: "I was in the window seat on a flight from Frankfurt to Geneva and I saw this river flowing almost from the engine of the plane."

  • Punt on the River Cam

    And finally a photo from the UK taken by David Johns: "A friend relaxing in a punt on the River Cam between Granchester and Cambridge." Next week the theme is Brazil, and the deadline for your entries is 18 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

