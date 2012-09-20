Your pictures: Brazil
Readers' photos on the theme Brazil.
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is Brazil and we begin with an image taken by Regina Rudawska while visiting the zoo in Sao Paulo.
Emma Salter: "This is a photo of Rocinha, one of the largest favelas in Rio de Janeiro. I took it from the balcony of a primary school which had an incredible view over the nearby scrambled streets."
Steven Leeming: "Brazil is a country alive with vibrant colours, accompanied by its own unique sense of style. The same can be said of its rich fauna and flora. I enjoyed watching this beautiful Chestnut-eared Aracari while drinking my morning coffee."
James Ward: "A view of Rio de Janeiro at night from the top of Sugarloaf Mountain with the Christ the Redeemer statue glowing beautifully in the background."
Isabelo Reyes: "I visited the Iguazo Falls for one of our day trips during a holiday in Brazil and it was a wonderful and unforgettable experience."
Jonathan de Oliveira: "Inga beach, Niteroi, with the statue of Christ Redeemer in the background."
Ben Preston: " A huge ant spotted at a lodge near Amazon River."
Lucas Angioni: "This is ipe-branco blossom in a residential area in Campinas. Unfortunately this year the first blossom was not so beautiful as last year. The tree is scientifically named Tabebuia roseoalba, but everybody calls them ipe-branco."
Maurits Dissevelt: "A view of Brasília's Monumental Axis with its two six-lane avenues. In the background, the Ministry Esplanade is visible, including the National Congress Building's two towers in the centre."
Darren McVeigh taken outside a church in Patio Santa Cruz, Recife.