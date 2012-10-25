Your pictures: Bricks

Readers' photos on the theme bricks.

  • Brick marked, London Brick

    Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is "bricks", and we begin with an image taken by Jason Bain, who said: "I was out walking when I came across this brick washed up on the beach in Larne [County Antrim]."

  • Bricks on the shore

    Peter Wood: "Old sea-eroded bricks found while walking the dog at Druridge Bay, Northumberland, on a grey autumn day. The large concrete blocks in the background were placed along the Northumberland coast as tank traps during World War II in case of attempted beach invasion."

  • Lego figure with a brick

    Cathie Hunter: "The best bricks ever. It's hard to know who has the most fun with these, me or my boy!"

  • Wall in Naples

    Angela Simpkin: "While visiting Christmas Alley in Naples, Italy, this wall needed to be photographed."

  • Old building

    Emerson Gatpo: "Gulangyu Island, Xiamen, is renowned for its winding lanes and its varied architecture. Some old buildings have these styles on the wall made from wood, concrete or brick ."

  • Canal bridge on the Trent and Mersey

    Sally Sallett: "I just love the brickwork on this canal bridge on the Trent and Mersey canal at Salt [Staffordshire]."

  • Stack of bricks

    Gavin Hogg: "A stack of bricks on a roadside in Madagascar, being loaded into a truck for delivery. The bricks are made from clay dug from the paddy fields, and the kilns fired in situ."

  • Jabal al-Qal'a

    Thomas Halloran: "The ruins and ancient bricks of Jabal al-Qal'a, the citadel of Amman, Jordan."

  • The Beatles brick near The Cavern in Liverpool

    Emiliano Tamanini: "The wall of fame, not just another brick in the wall. This picture was taken in front of the Cavern while on a day trip to Liverpool a few years ago."

  • Bricks and moss

    And finally a photo by Kasia Krempa: "Red bricks in my garden, overgrown with moss". Next week the theme is "Turkey", and the deadline for your entries is 30 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.

