Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is "wires" and we begin with an image taken by Stephen Wright

Joy Meeder: "This is the wire that held the cork on a bottle of my favourite wine that my best friend and I shared after I came back to the US after living for two years in Argentina. 'Love' seemed to fit."

Daniel Cullen: "Simply placed in a glass bowl, this makes a really effective decoration, especially with Christmas just around the corner."

Alistair Hall: "This was taken on holiday with my wife in Inverness, from the car park of the famous Highland camera shop, Ffordes Photographic. Watching the linesmen replacing the conductor insulators turned out to be so interesting that I forgot the reason for my visit and came away without looking at any cameras!"

Sue Guy: "Being something of a magpie, I picked up this discarded cable housing at work and had an, 'Ooh - shiny!' moment."

Judie Tierney: "Here's a picture of our office mascot, Marcel. He was supposed to be sorting out all these wires, but I think he's given up. It was taken in our factory in Ware."

Simon Burrough: "Horse hair on barbed wire."

Andrew Saurin: "The wires of these yachts' masts taken in the old Marseille port make for a nice silhouette against the setting sun."

Seniz Ozbey Yoruk: "I have always found the chaotic cables in Old Delhi, India, to be very photogenic. They offer endless graphic possibilities. The birds love them too."

Jean Bevan: "I'm glad the wire was between me and this monitor lizard that I came across basking in the sun beside the Upper Yarra Reservoir, which is just outside Melbourne, Australia."

Alex Mills: "A selection of wiring"

Howard Crompton: "Common sites here in Mary, in southern Turkmenistan, are the apartment dwellers high-wire displays of personal attire in the quest for drying the family washing."