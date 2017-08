Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is "autumn" and we begin with an image taken by Edin Tuzlak in Sarajevo.

Tim Churcher: " My attempt at capturing the vibrant colours of early autumn in my local cemetery in Krakow, Poland."

Tacia Carlin captured a row of bare trees lining a road.

Marla Gold: "A grey squirrel gathering autumn's bounty."

Naomi Metz: "An autumn reflection, taken one crisp morning along the canal near Llanover, Monmouthshire."

Chandrav De: "This picture was taken by me at Thorndern park in Syracuse, [New York], in the morning while going to work. The morning mist, silent breeze and the scattered leaves make autumn so beautiful."

Natalie Lawson: "An autumn snapshot taken whilst out walking."

Tory Rowlands: "A path to nowhere in Abington Park, Northampton."

Sally Sallett: "Just the wonderful variety of tints amongst the fallen leaves in our local park."

Kathy Gehring: "Autumn has so many beautiful objects, that one picture cannot be enough, so I made this collage for you!"