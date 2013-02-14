Your pictures: Self-portrait
Readers' photos on the theme of self-portraits
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is self-portraits and we begin with an image sent in by Rick Turner.
Olivia Huntingford: "I was inspired by this mirror on my holiday in Rhodes last year and thought a self-portrait would be appropriate. I had to lie on the floor in the hotel lobby, luckily no-one was around."
Stuart Braysford: "My first attempt at a self-portrait and I'm thinking of selling the rights to a scarecrow company!"
Ray Sewell: "I decided to wrap a map of my home town of Manchester around my self-portrait, using the displacement-map effect in Photoshop."
Paul Evans: "Riding in Karnataka, India, near Bangalore, a Royal Enfield, a near empty road and a lucky shot."
Simon Mee: "A 40-second exposure, moving with a strobe to achieve a composite of four of me."
Hsuan Lammers: "Me, snorkelling off Amed, in Bali, January 2013."
Lidia Regueiro: "I'd been trying out different face-painting designs. The clown face has quite obvious symbolism in terms of self-portrait, and I added the mirror to add to the 'performance' idea of the clown. I didn't realise it would end up looking so scary!"
Mark J Rothberg: "I'm a photography student, and this term we've been looking at portraiture. I took this as part of our recent self-portrait mini-project."
Will Creasy: "A portrait of my friend Sam and myself, taken while motorbiking the Cunny Path, in Vietnam."
Chrissie Barrow: "That's me in the bubble - I was taking photos of washing-up bubbles in the sunlight, and found I'd captured myself in one."
Justin Garner: "This is a self-portrait from inside my fridge, titled Chocolaaaaaate!"
Ian Hartwell: "I couldn't keep my dinner down".
Sławomir Maludzinski: "Looking at myself through Salvador Dali installation, at Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris, France."
Laurence Green: "This is a self-portrait taken in mid-December, using my flatmate's clear juggling ball, which I noticed was able to produce some interesting results when used as an external lens."
And finally a photo by Gavin Jackman titled The Two Sides of Me. The next theme is "baking" and the deadline for your entries is 19 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.