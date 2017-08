Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is "distorted" and we begin with an image sent in by Nitin Parmar entitled City in a Bubble.

Matt Tuner: "Distorted keys racing to a lock."

Mike Drouin: "My neighbour's daughter at my bar with a magnifier I made on a diamond turning machine."

Chris Cook: "This photo was taken leaving a tunnel along the Flam Railway, Norway. It is one of the greatest and steepest railway journeys."

David Garrick: "Nothing beats your first roll of film through a new camera. With help from Lomography's sprocket rocket camera and some handy use of flash filters, double exposed shots are one of the easiest ways of distorting your photos."

Bahadir Yeniceri: "Panoramic image of a railway viaduct across Crimdon Dene."

Tony Smith: "Early afternoon during a feeding frenzy at Hull East Park."

Susan Russo Gelbart: "Although photographed a long while ago in the Cotswolds, I've never run across such a beautifully distorted flower again!"