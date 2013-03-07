Your pictures: High visibility
Readers' photos on the theme of high visibility
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week the theme is high visibility and we begin with an image sent in by Jason of Burmese Buddhist nuns collecting alms in Hsipaw.
Geoff Leckey: "Otters trying to mug visitors for food."
Maria Chebysheva: "My friends during boat racing in Turkey. A comparative analysis of costly high-tech binoculars versus an inexpensive natural high-vision approach. Binoculars win: you can always enjoy a nice splash when you drop them into water."
Barry Cook: "Workman painting yellow lines on cobbled street in Edinburgh."
Crow: "It is the Scream, hideously caricatured with a melon, a black marker and a couple of lasers."
David Phillips: "At the Reading festival I was particularly impressed with the three-tier human pyramid which would be difficult to do at the best of times, but in the middle of the crowd is amazing!"
Adrianne Amri: "This was taken at a memorial in Berlin two years ago. Every time I look at the picture it makes me feel like the person in the distance couldn't get away from my stare."
Gabrielle Valdez: "Trying to spot some wild animals while on a safari walk."
And finally a photo by Ele Heys of an indoor crazy golf course in Oostende. The next theme is "disguise" and the deadline for your entries is 12 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.