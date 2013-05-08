Your pictures: Worn out

Lisa Sweeney: "As a child this was my favourite teddy bear. To me he was not just a toy but a companion, comforter and protector of the dark at bedtimes. My dad bought him as gift for my brother Gerry to give to me when visiting me in hospital a few hours after I was born. Teddy and I will be 38 later this year, but I think he is looking a bit more worn-out than I am, although at certain times I'm sure this could be disputed!"