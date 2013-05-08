Your pictures: Worn out
Readers' photos on the theme worn out.
-
Each week we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "worn-out" and we begin with this image by Stephen Arrandale.
-
Scarlett MacGillivray: "My worn-out dog lying in the sun after a long day of walking in the Scottish highlands."
-
Doris Enders: "After the game, the players are worn-out."
-
Ian Garfield: "While on a trip to the Midland Rail Centre in Derbyshire, I came across this old tarpaulin, which was covering some old rails. It was covered in rusty marks and had tonnes of holes in it, yet it was still being used. I took two shots and converted one to black-and-white."
-
Daniel Ramsay: "After a long day in Cornwall, my fiancee caught napping. This is taken on 35mm slide film and cross-processed."
-
Clive Buckley: "No longer trading. Taken at Twin Rocks, [Arizona,] on the route from Monument Valley to Grand Canyon, USA."
-
Roger Marrison: "This picture was taken last May, in Poznan, Poland. It is an old window in the city's old tram depot that's no longer in use."
-
Hannah Reilly: "A very sleepy baby monkey. This photograph was taken at the Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia."
-
Gujar Murtaz: "I took this photo in 2007 in central Pakistan, where this worn-out car was being taken to scrap."
-
Alex Howard: "Used over and over again until one day it gets forgotten and is left to rot."
-
Lisa Sweeney: "As a child this was my favourite teddy bear. To me he was not just a toy but a companion, comforter and protector of the dark at bedtimes. My dad bought him as gift for my brother Gerry to give to me when visiting me in hospital a few hours after I was born. Teddy and I will be 38 later this year, but I think he is looking a bit more worn-out than I am, although at certain times I'm sure this could be disputed!"
-
Charlotte Evans: "Taken while on holiday in Greece at my boyfriend's aunt's beach house. It had been a long day and I needed a nap. My boyfriend snuck in and took the shot without me knowing it. That picture is the perfect reminder of our trip."
-
Jeremy Kruis: "A lady works late into the night making dim sum on Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong."
-
Steve Tuck: "A sculler from Reading University crosses the finish line after 2,000m of hard racing at the British Universities and Colleges Regatta held at Nottingham."
-
Thomas Ley: "The worn-out towpath tunnel on the South Yorkshire Navigation [Canal] at Mexborough."
-
And finally... a photograph of discarded furniture in Philadelphia, by Rachel Winslow. The next theme is "listening" and the deadline for your entries is 14 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link below this gallery.